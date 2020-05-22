‘The Alienist’: New Trailer, Release Date For Season 2

Another season of “The Alienist” is on the way.

Set in 1890s Manhattan, the series is based on Caleb Carr’s bestseller about “alienist” Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a pioneer in the field of mental pathologies. In the first season, Kreizler was enlisted by Chief of Police Teddy Roosevelt to investigate a series of ritualistic murders of young boys, teaming up with newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), an ambitious police secretary with a knack for solving crimes and a goal of becoming the NYPD’s first female police detective.

In the second season, subtitled “Angel of Darkness”, Sara has now launched her own private detective agency and calls upon Kreizler and John Moore — who is now a reporter for the New York Times — to help her on a case: tracking down the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish consular.

“Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer,” the synopsis describes. “As in ‘The Alienist’, the series shines a light on the provocative issues of the era — the corruption of institutions, income inequality, yellow press sensationalism, and the role of women in society — themes that still resonate today.”

The second season of “The Alienist” premieres July 26.