Sofia Vergara Reveals The One Sort Of Act She Can’t Stand On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara told Jimmy Fallon there’s one act she’s not so fond of on “America’s Got Talent” on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”.

Vergara spoke about nabbing the job after “Modern Family” ended last month, insisting she’s been loving it so far, but did initially question why she was asked to be on the panel.

She told Fallon, “I was like what? Me? What do I know about anything? I don’t know anything about music or dancing! I mean, I do but I am not an expert on anything in the world.”

Then she realized, “I’m just going to be like the people that are sitting in their house with their TV and I am just going to say what I feel and be honest.”

When questioned by Fallon whether there were any contestants she didn’t like, Vergara replied: “I have realized something that I had never even thought in my 47 years of life. I don’t really enjoy the ukulele. I don’t love it that much when the acts come out. It is so tiny, it’s not a guitar, what is it? I am not saying that there aren’t acts that are good with the ukulele but it doesn’t excite me.”

She said of whether she gave ukulele players the same open mind as everybody else, “Well, at the beginning I didn’t know the ukulele was going to cause me this. I do try to be fair. I try to open my heart and I say, ‘Okay it’s a ukulele,’ and I don’t just push the red button. I give them a chance.”

Vergara also discussed being in quarantine with her son, niece, her husband Joe Manganiello, and their dogs during the interview, admitting her job in the house was to be “the disinfectant.”

