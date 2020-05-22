Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Called Him ‘Crying,’ Asking Him To Come To Tampa Bay

Tom Brady really, really wanted Gronk to join him on the Buccaneers roster.

Rob Gronkowski was on “The Late Late Show” Thursday and described getting a call from his former teammate practically begging him to join his new team down in Tampa Bay.

RELATED: Tom Brady Accidentally Walks Into The Wrong House In Tampa Bay

“He went through his whole process,” Gronkowski told James Corden. “He did what he had to do and then I called him and I was like, ‘Ooh, Tampa Bay, baby.’ I was like, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great. It’s fantastic.'”

He continued, “And then I was like, ‘Oh, man. You know, Tom, I’ve been thinking about football a little bit.’ I’m just teasing with him and he’s like—I can just tell he’s getting all this excitement. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, my mom lives down there too, like an hour away, you know. It’d be great to have a new opportunity.'”

RELATED: Tom Brady ‘Cited’ For Working Out In Closed Tampa Bay Park During Quarantine

But things took a turn on that call, Gronkowski recalls.

“And all of a sudden he just screams on the phone, ‘Rob, I just want you to come back and play with me!’ And I was like, ‘Well, all right. All right. I’ll come back then, Tom. No problem.'”

Gronk added, “He was crying like, ‘Oh, my God. Just please come back.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you just missed me that much?’ I had to come back.”