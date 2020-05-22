Kevin Hart Talks Cancel Culture: ‘We’re Living In A Time Where We’re Just Expecting Perfect’

Kevin Hart discussed the effects of cancel culture during an Instagram Live chat with O, The Oprah Magazine Thursday.

Hart, who has been promoting his new audiobook The Decision, shared: “You gotta get to a point where you become more realistic. What I mean about being realistic is: Nobody’s perfect, nobody’s going to be.

“We’re living in a time where we’re just expecting perfect, as if people don’t slip and fall down the steps, or everybody walks straight all the time. But you stumble… it’s weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at.”

He added: “If babies came out with all the knowledge, then what’s the point of going from age one through 21? You get to 21, and there’s a celebration of you now being an adult because you spent those years being a kid, doing the things that a kid is supposed to do.

“So you can’t hold me accountable for things that I did as a kid that were childish behaviour, at 21 when I’m now an adult… well from 21, to 31, I was a young adult, so I didn’t know what life was going to be like as an adult, so I messed up as a young adult.”

Hart went on, “We can’t be so persistent with the search to find and destroy. Although some things are warranted and I understand, it’s just us as people have got to be smart enough to go, ‘You know what, whatever has happened, has happened, but people deserve a chance to move on. Life isn’t over because people say it is,’ and that’s what’s been happening as of late.

“It’s, like, people determine when your end button is pushed, but that’s not how it works. We need to lose that attitude and feeling and let people grow. People love to talk s**t… people love to be negative, but guess what? They also love to be positive. But we only talk about the negative.”

Hart’s new audiobook is full of funny stories and advice to help you reach your goals. While he’s been promoting the release, Hart has also been talking about his horrific car crash and his wife expecting baby No. 4. See more in the clip below.