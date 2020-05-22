Pixar Introduces First Gay Lead Character In Emotional New Disney+ Short

Pixar has just introduced its first film with an LGBTQ lead character.

On Friday, the animation studio released the new short film “Out” as part of the Disney+ series “SparkShorts”.

The film tells the story of Greg, a gay man who moves in with his boyfriend Manuel. But first, Greg has to come out to his parents, who have come to help him move. Greg gets some help from his fairy god-pets, who ride to the rescue on a rainbow.

The short was written and directed by animator Steven Clay Hunter.

While “Out” is the first time a Pixar production has featured an LGBTQ lead, this year’s “Onward” also made headlines for featuring an openly gay character voiced by Lena Waithe.