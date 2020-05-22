Bob Saget Is ‘Here For You’ With His New Podcast

Fans of Bob Saget know there are two sides to him: the family-friendly face of the squeaky-clean Danny Tanner on “Full House”; and the not-so-safe-for-work comedian who will say anything for a laugh on stage. Now, both sides of Saget are coming together for his new podcast “Bob Saget’s Here For You”.

While Saget tells ET Canada the idea wasn’t born of COVID boredom, it’s certainly helped his fans and famous friends come together during this time.

“The thing I did it for was just to entertain people and talk real. And I wanted to call people. Real people. Not just this celebrity thing that sells tickets and I wanted to help people,” he tells Roz Weston. “And the title just fit the moment and it’s been doing well. People are listening and I hope I’m bringing some companionship to them.”

Saget’s podcast features calls from fans, as well as his pals.

“Tiffany Haddish was on, John Mayer, and, of course, Stamos was my first guest cause that’s in the bible of podcasts. Must have Stamos and a lot of good, funny, and wonderful people.”

“I’ve been getting a lot of the people that I care for tremendously,” Saget says of the friends he’s contacted. “I’m looking for people that I have a commonality with that I love, so it’s mostly friends, and I know a lot of people so it’s gonna be a long list. I have at least one well-known person a week.

“Bob Saget’s Here For You” is available on Google, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.