Ryan Murphy Wants To Shoot A ‘Do-Over’ Pilot For ‘Glee’ Featuring Beanie Feldstein And Ben Platt

If the pilot for “Glee” were to be made today, the cast would include Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.

The series’ creator, Ryan Murphy, made that revelation in an Instagram post, asking his followers to “imagine it’s 2009” and he “lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein…”

Murphy, who cast Platt in his Netflix comedy “The Politician” and hired Feldstein to portray Monica Lewinsky in the upcoming season of “American Crime Story”, pitched a new storyline for an alternate pilot that would feature the two actors.

RELATED: ‘Glee’ Cast Members Mark Show’s 10th Anniversary

“Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club,” Murphy wrote. “Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club, and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her.”

Could this alternate-reality version of “Glee” actually see the light of day?