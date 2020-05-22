‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore Confirms Chase Severino Split, Reveals He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Whitney Way Thore has confirmed she’s no longer engaged to Chase Severino.

The “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post Thursday, announcing Severino was now expecting a baby with another woman.

After saying people had been asking questions, Thore said: “Chase and I are no longer engaged. After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history.”

Her post continued: “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

The reality TV star also urged people not to be “hateful” towards her ex, with her turning the comments off on the post.

Thore and Severino got engaged during a trip to Paris back in October 2019. They waited two months before announcing the news to the world.

Severino also posted on Instagram regarding the split:

The pair’s romantic journey was mapped on the sixth season of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”.