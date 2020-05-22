‘America’s Got Talent’ Shares Performance By Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 37 Years

There are few things more amazing than a second chance.

With the season 15 premiere of “America’s Got Talent” almost here, the show shared a sneak peek at one particularly impressive audition from a man falsely imprisoned for 37 years.

Before performing, Archie Williams tells his emotional story of being sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He was later freed, thanks to fingerprint evidence.

“I knew I was innocent, I didn’t commit a crime but being a poor black kid, I didn’t have the ability to fight the state of Louisiana,” he explains.

Williams reveals how prayer and song helped him get through his terrible ordeal.

The singer performs a rendition of the classic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” that has judge Heidi Klum in tears.

“I would never ever listen to the song in the same way after you. It took on a whole different meaning for me,” Simon Cowell says. “This is an audition I would never forget for the rest of my life.”