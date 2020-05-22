Denzel Washington Helps Homeless Man Cross A Road In Los Angeles

Denzel Washington is lending a helping hand.

In photos published by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actor, 65, stopped his car in West Hollywood Thursday afternoon to help a “distressed” homeless man cross a busy road.

According to the outlet, the man was standing in the middle of busy WeHo street “in some peril with oncoming traffic.”

In photos of Washington exiting his car to help the man, the star wore a face mask to protect himself from the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. The homeless man did not wear protective gear.

Washington waited until the police showed up. While the man was detained for a few minutes, he was eventually let go. Washington also offered the man a cold beverage and some snacks.

An onlooker caught the interaction on their phone and shared it online: