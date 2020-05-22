J.K. Rowling Reveals The ‘Birthplace’ Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Series

By Corey Atad.

J. K. Rowling. Photo: CP Images
Harry Potter wasn’t really born in a café.

On Thursday, J.K. Rowling revealed the true “birthplace” of her blockbuster book series after being asked whether she came up with the idea at a café called The Elephant House.

The author explained that while she did write in that establishment, she had already been writing Potter for several years beforehand.

She then revealed that the place where she first started writing the novels was at a flat she was renting in Clapham Junction in London.

She then added that by another definition of “birthplace,” the series was technically conceived on a train from Manchester to London.

Rowling continued the thread, revealing real-life locations that helped inspire the Potter books.

