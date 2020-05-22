J.K. Rowling Reveals The ‘Birthplace’ Of The ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Harry Potter wasn’t really born in a café.

On Thursday, J.K. Rowling revealed the true “birthplace” of her blockbuster book series after being asked whether she came up with the idea at a café called The Elephant House.

RELATED: J.K. Rowling Secretly Buys Childhood Home That Inspired ‘Harry Potter’

The author explained that while she did write in that establishment, she had already been writing Potter for several years beforehand.

I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter. I’d been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it’s not the birthplace, but I *did* write in there so we’ll let them off! https://t.co/xDOsrbiZwu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

She then revealed that the place where she first started writing the novels was at a flat she was renting in Clapham Junction in London.

* If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. But I'm perennially amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited, because it's so far from the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

She then added that by another definition of “birthplace,” the series was technically conceived on a train from Manchester to London.

RELATED: J.K. Rowling Says She’s ‘Completely Recovered’ After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

Rowling continued the thread, revealing real-life locations that helped inspire the Potter books.

I sometimes hear Hogwarts was based on one or other of Edinburgh’s schools, but that’s 100% false, too. Hogwarts was created long before I clapped eyes on any of them! I did finish Hallows in the Balmoral, though, & I can’t lie, I’d rate it a smidge higher than the Bournville. pic.twitter.com/Evt0ttqfYH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

I wrote the bit where Harry buys his wand sitting under a tree, appropriately enough. (I can't absolutely guarantee they haven't taken away the old tree & planted a new one in the same corner of the field. I haven't been there for nearly 30 years. But I think it's this one.) pic.twitter.com/29IA3eHHl9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

If it cheers up the people who're disappointed about the bookshop in Oporto, I wrote in here sometimes. This was probably the most beautiful café I ever wrote in, actually. The Majestic Cafe on Rua Santa Catarina. pic.twitter.com/xo2UUYzb0n — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020