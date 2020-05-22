Bryce Dallas Howard Graduates From New York University After 21 Years: ‘I Am So Overcome With Joy’

Congratulations to Bryce Dallas Howard, who has finally graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts after 21 years.

Howard, 39, won’t get to attend a graduation ceremony like many others due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but she confirmed the exciting news of her accomplishment on Instagram, writing: “I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!! 💜 I first enrolled in undergrad in ’99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making!”

“It’s been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn’t wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way,” she continued. “To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT 🎉🎓.”

Howard, who married her college sweetheart, Seth Gabel, in 2006, also wrote a lengthy message to her fellow graduates.

The daughter of filmmaker Ron Howard revealed how she’d taken an Off Broadway acting job in 2001, which meant she didn’t graduate then.

“I fully intended on graduating one day,” the “Jurassic World” actress shared. “In fact, I continually deferred the following semester and the semesters after that, hoping that instead of ‘dropping out,’ I was simply taking a ‘leave of absence.’ Again, and again, and again.”

“I wasn’t at all intimidated by the fact I would be decades older than the majority of graduates,” Howard went on. “My husband and I did the math and realized that many babies born the year I first started NYU were probably graduating alongside me, which made me even more excited. How wild, how weird, and what a great story.”