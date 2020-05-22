Music Video Debuts For ‘Rain On Me’, Lady Gaga’s New Collab With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande delighted fans with the release of their first-ever collaboration and now the music video “Rain On Me” has arrived.

The vid premiered on Friday afternoon with stunning visuals featuring Gaga – who has a knife sticking out of her leg – and Grande, along their respective dance crews, as rain soaks the singers.

The new single is taken from Gaga’s upcoming Chromatica album, set to be released on May 29.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement over the new video.

On Thursday night, the pair tweeted enthusiastically about the new track.