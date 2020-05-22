Music Video Debuts For ‘Rain On Me’, Lady Gaga’s New Collab With Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande delighted fans with the release of their first-ever collaboration and now the music video “Rain On Me” has arrived.
The vid premiered on Friday afternoon with stunning visuals featuring Gaga – who has a knife sticking out of her leg – and Grande, along their respective dance crews, as rain soaks the singers.
The new single is taken from Gaga’s upcoming Chromatica album, set to be released on May 29.
Fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement over the new video.
I LOVE THEM ☔️❤️⚔️ #RAINONME #RAINONMEMUSICVIDEO pic.twitter.com/1IHcaAHVSo
— HAUS OF FRANKIE 〄 (@frankiefermi) May 22, 2020
IS EVERYONE STILL ALIVE AFTER THAT? #RainOnMeMusicVideo https://t.co/khSN91MWHT pic.twitter.com/1sgvi0I1Js
— Gaga Now 🌧 (@ladygaganownet) May 22, 2020
how stunning…… no words #rainonme #rainonmemusicvideo pic.twitter.com/5oOEhHroIX
— gabe (fan account) (@newclassicboy) May 22, 2020
VIDEO. OF. THE. YEAR. #RAINONME #RAINONMEMUSICVIDEO https://t.co/ZZzSSaMYBR
— GM ❾❻ (@gagamonster96) May 22, 2020
OMG THE VIDEO SLAPPS! #RAINONMEMUSICVIDEO pic.twitter.com/8Cnn2tTMFB
— Sister Aaliyah 💗 (@BLINKPINKOT4) May 22, 2020
they didn’t come to play whew 🔥🥵 #RainOnMe #RainOnMeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/lWcZs8EOBd
— grace 🐝 (@ts7sfkptm) May 22, 2020
OH MY GAGA #RainOnMeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/JiaUGQvobc
— 4 (@PeopleHatee) May 22, 2020
On Thursday night, the pair tweeted enthusiastically about the new track.
i love u so much more. nothing could stop us before either, we just had to realize it ! i’m so excited ☁️ thank u🤍 i’m ready #rainonme https://t.co/NTSTvr9Sc9
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 21, 2020