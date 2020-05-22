Florida Georgia Line Raises A Cold One With New EP ‘6 Pack’

Florida Georgia Line is getting us ready for the weekend with their brand new EP 6-Pack.

Just like a variety pack of beer, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley promise there’s something for everyone in the appropriately titled new album.

“Even in the toughest of times, music has always brought us all together. We hope you turn these songs up loud and proud and keep the good times going,” FGL wrote on Instagram. “Cheers y’all!!

The duo gave fans a first glimpse of 6-Pack with their rowdy new party anthem “I Love My Country”, which they released in late-March in hopes of lifting fans’ spirits during these uncertain times.

“We wanted to put something out that allowed our fans and anybody to just kinda get outta the moment of what in the world is going on at the moment, and things are confusing and times are weird, but here’s a song to make you dance and get outside your head,” Kelley tells ET Canada.

Fans can crack open the 6-Pack below.