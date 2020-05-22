Behind-The-Scenes Look At Steve Carell’s New Comedy ‘Irresistible’, Written And Directed By Jon Stewart

A new comedy is on its way from writer and director Jon Stewart.

In “Irresistible”, Stewart tells the story of a Democratic political consultant (Steve Carell) who is enlisted by a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) to guide his run for mayor of a small Wisconsin town.

On Friday, a behind-the-scenes featurette about the upcoming comedy was released.

RELATED: Steve Carell Is A Political Consultant In The Trailer For ‘Irresistible’ From Director Jon Stewart

In the film, Stewart offers a deconstruction of the money-driven political process in America. “Why do we accept that this is the way the media and political parties spend money?” he asks. “Who’s really benefitting, because it’s not the average person.”

While Stewart’s directorial debut, 2014’s “Rosewater”, was a dark drama, the former “Daily Show” host returns to his comedy roots for his second film, and discusses his attraction to directing.

“I like being behind the camera more than being in front of it,” he says before joking, “Because when I wear makeup, I like to do it for fun.”

Along with Carell and Cooper, “Irresistible” also stars Rose Byrne, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace and Natasha Lyonne.

RELATED: Jon Stewart Delivers Emotional Speech After Senate Approves Bill To Extend 9/11 Victims Fund

“Irresistible” will be released on June 26, when it will be available to rent on VOD platforms for 48 hours.