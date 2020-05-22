Miley Cyrus Directs Boyfriend Cody Simpson’s ‘Captain’s Dance With The Devil’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus is making her directorial debut with a vampy DIY music video for boyfriend Cody Simpson’s “Captain Dance With The Devil”.

The new visual was made from Cyrus’ Los Angeles home while the pair quarantine together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The make-shift video features homemade costumes and sets from around her mansion.

“It’s been a strange few months,” Simpson told Vanity Fair about his time with the “Hannah Montana” alum. “Certainly not only for myself, for everybody, but it’s also sparked wildly creative ideas in myself and my girlfriend.”

“One night we were in our bathroom, just messing around, and Miley was reorganizing her collection of lipstick. I picked one up and was just sort of remarking on the beauty and the art of the packaging, and the beauty of makeup in general, and she started to educate me on makeup,” he added about the video. “Then, I asked to be made-up, and she ended up doing it and it was just a load of fun. She’d been educating me on drag culture and we’ve been watching ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on Friday nights, and all of that.”

But Simpson was “stoked” to let Cyrus get behind the camera.

“I was able then to [play] these different characters, from playing myself, who’s the narrator, to the captain, to the sailor, to… we call her Rebecca, when it’s me dressed as a woman, dressed in drag,” he said. “Due to the circumstances of the lockdown, we had to play with whatever we had in the house, and it was a really cool experience.”

“Captain Dance With The Devil” is a follow-up to last year’s single “Golden Thing”.