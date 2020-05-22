Hailee Steinfeld Admits She Was In A ‘Very Dark Place’ While Writing New EP ‘Half Written Story’

It’s hard to believe it has been five years since Hailee Steinfeld released her debut EP Haiz.

Now, comes Half Written Story, a collection of personal songs about love and heartbreak, and she admits to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante that she was in a “very dark place” while putting this record together.

“I started writing this right after I finished season 1 of my show ‘Dickinson’ and that experience was a blessing because it served as a distraction for me,” Steinfeld shares.

“I was going through a lot in my personal life and I thankfully, luckily, had somewhere else and a lot of other people to show up for daily, so it kept me pre-occupied.”

Continues the 23-year-old: “I think a lot of us don’t necessarily want to feel pain so we do things to avoid it and distract ourselves and there was part of me that wanted to push away all of the pain and forget everything I was thinking about every second of every day. But there was a small part of me that was like ‘Don’t lose this ’cause I gotta focus on this show, but when I get home I really wanna make records that sound like how I feel right now.'”

Half Written Story was created fresh off her very public split from former One Direction member Niall Horan, and she says that putting together this record changed her outlook on the true meaning of love.

“I think love is a funny thing and there are different versions of it. I think different people have different ideas about love, different approaches to love, and I think that’s all a part of life and learning and growing as you figure out what those are.”

Adds Steinfeld: “I think writing it for me has always been a form of release. Whether it’s in song form or just in a diary that no one will ever see. I’ve always written down what I’ve felt. I recommend it to anyone going through something ’cause I do feel it’s a great form of release.”

Check out our full interview with the songstress below.