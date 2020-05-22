Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Gives Update On His Condition Revealing He’s Taken A ‘Step Forward’

Things are looking a bit more positive for Nick Cordero.

On Thursday, the Canadian Broadway actor’s wife Amanda Kloots gave an update on her husband’s recovery after his health took a downturn earlier this week from COVID-19.

“So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back,” she said on her Instagram Story. “And that’s kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours.”

Kloots added, “I am happy to say that it looks like we’re on a step forward again.”

She continued by thanking all the doctors and nurses at the hospital caring for her husband.

“Wow. It’s been another roller coaster, but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer and the power of energy and support,” she said. “And positivity is, I’m sorry, in my opinion, insurmountable.”

Adding that Cordero is still “fighting” and that he’s nowhere near “done,” Kloots said, “We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds. And guys, it’s making a difference. He’s not done. He’s not done.”

Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 several weeks ago and was placed on a ventilator in critical condition. His leg was amputated in April due to complications from the disease and later that month he received a temporary pacemaker.