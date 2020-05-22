Ruby Rose, Will Roland And More To Read Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’

William Shakespeare is coming back in a big way with help from Ruby Rose, Will Roland and more.

Rose will headline a reading of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Friday, May 22. The “Batwoman” actress will be joined by Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang, Roland, Taylor Trensch, Ben Levi Ross and Acting for a Cause founder Brando Crawford as Sir Toby Belch.

Acting for a Cause is an organization benefitting low income families battling COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Chicago. It also works to support local arts organizations during the pandemic.

The reading of Twelfth Night begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on May 22.