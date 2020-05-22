Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump With Adorable Instagram Dance

Ashlee Simpson is showing off her adorable baby bump.
The singer, 35, who just announced she and husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together, a boy, took to Instagram to show her followers her sweet little pregnant belly.
“Excited for this baby boy,” she captioned the clip.
In the video posted to her Instagram story, Simpson danced to her song 2008 “Boys”.
“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” Simpson captioned her Instagram announcement photo of her and Ross holding a positive pregnancy test.
We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.
The couple is already parents to daughter Jagger Snow, 4. Simpson is also mom to son Bronx, 11, who she shares with ex Pete Wentz.