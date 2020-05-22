Ashlee Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump With Adorable Instagram Dance

Ashlee Simpson is showing off her adorable baby bump.

The singer, 35, who just announced she and husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together, a boy, took to Instagram to show her followers her sweet little pregnant belly.

“Excited for this baby boy,” she captioned the clip.

RELATED: Ashlee Simpson Is Having A Boy — See Her Gender Reveal!

In the video posted to her Instagram story, Simpson danced to her song 2008 “Boys”.

Photo: Instagram/AshleeSimpson

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” Simpson captioned her Instagram announcement photo of her and Ross holding a positive pregnancy test.

RELATED: Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The couple is already parents to daughter Jagger Snow, 4. Simpson is also mom to son Bronx, 11, who she shares with ex Pete Wentz.