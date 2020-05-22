Princess Beatrice Is Quarantining Away From The Rest Of Her Family

Princess Beatrice is isolating away from the rest of her family.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, have all be quarantining together at their Royal Lodge home in Windsor. However, Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have decided to isolate separately Fergie revealed in a recent interview.

“It’s sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding,” she told the “City Island Podcast”.

Beatrice and Mozzi were set to marry in a private ceremony on May 29, but had to delay due to COVID-19.

“Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law, who is lovely. Great friend of mine,” she added. “But I’m missing my other daughter, but it’s just like everybody else. We are just the same family as everybody else.”

Fergie, who despite being divorced from Prince Andrew, still lives with her ex-husband the majority of the time. She is also happy to have Eugenie back home where they can spend quality time together.

“During this lockdown period I’ve really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack,” she said. “My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she’s gone to get married, you know, they live away. So, I haven’t seen her so much and so now it’s been a total joy to spend real quality time with her.”

And just like many others in quarantine, Fergie is bringing out her baking skills.

“And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it’s fantastic,” she quipped.