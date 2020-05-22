Kaia Gerber Kisses Gregg Sulkin In A Cara Delevingne-Directed Music Video

Things are heating up between Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin in a new music video.

The model, 18, shared a hot and heavy makeout sesh with the “Wizards Of Waverly Place” alum in Rainsford’s all-new music video for her single “Crying In The Mirror”.

Gerber’s pal Cara Delevingne directed the visual.

The new clip for the catchy tune sees Gerber and Sulkin in several romantic embraces but Gerber’s character starts questioning her relationship with the actor.

“Don’t be fooled by the river of tears,” Gerber teased on Instagram. “We had so much filming this video.”

Adding, “Special shoutout to Margaret Qualley on production/catering/emotional support. I LOVE YOU GUYS!”

Qualley and Delevingne have been romantically linked since Delevingne split with Ashley Benson. Qualley and Gerber also both date Pete Davidson.

The model has been documenting their self-isolation period together amid the coronavirus pandemic.