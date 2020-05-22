The Wailers Share New Song ‘One World, One Prayer’

The Wailers are back with “One World, One Prayer”.

The reggae group consisting of Farruko, Shaggy, Skip Marley and Cedella Marley released the “pseudo video” for their song “One World, One Prayer” on Thursday. The song was written by Emilio Estefan.

“When I wrote the song about 2 years ago, I wrote it thinking about how we, as human beings, have to love each other more, be kinder to each other and to nature,” said Estefan. He also called for a world with less separation of race, religion and politics.

“Who would have thought that we would be living this current situation and that the message of ‘One World, One Prayer’ would resonate so strongly? We need to appreciate the simple things in life and especially the love that begins with our families and extends to our community and beyond,” Estefan added. “Because in the end we are all One World, One Heart!”

The psychedelic visuals feature still images and stop-motion video of Bob Marley and the Wailers.