Brandi Glanville Sprays Her Kids With Bleach Water When They Come Inside The House

Brandi Glanville sprays her kids down with bleach water every time they enter the house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking on her podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” to Becca Tobin, she revealed the process she goes through when they come in the house.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star said, “I don’t really care [about chemicals] because I ingest so many different pills. I spray bleach on my children … when [they] come in because you can’t buy rubbing alcohol anywhere. So I just diluted some bleach and water and everyone gets a little spray spray.”

Glanville has two sons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

She also spoke about homeschooling during the pandemic.

“I think it should be shorter,” she said. “It’s 8:30 to 3:30 sitting in one place. That’s bulls**t. I told them they could skip school. Their dad’s a d**k and he told me, ‘Why are they missing classes at your house?’ I said, ‘Because I don’t want their eyes to hurt from the blue screen time.’ It didn’t work.”

She added, “I’m like the fun crazy one, and he’s like the boring one that makes sure they do their homework. I’m like, ‘That’s on you. Nobody made sure I did mine.’ I do everything else for them, I’m not doing their homework for them too. Plus, I can’t. F**k that.”