‘Tuca & Bertie’ Is Returning On Adult Swim

“Tuca & Bertie” will fly again!

The edgy animated comedy series about best-friend birds (voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong) debuted on Netflix last year, but fans of the show were saddened when the streamer declined to pick the show up for a second season.

Those same fans now have cause for celebration, however, thanks to the news that Adult Swim has stepped in to order a 10-episode second season.

Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021. @aliwong @TiffanyHaddish @lisadraws pic.twitter.com/dmR9yUaTMz — adultswim (@adultswim) May 22, 2020

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” series creator Lisa Hanawalt told Variety.

According to Variety, the first season of “Tuca & Bertie” will remain on Netflix, with the new episodes airing exclusively on Adult Swim.

No premiere date has been set, but the new episodes are expected to air sometime next year.