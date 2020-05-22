Queen Elizabeth Once Hid In A Bush To Get Away From An Unwanted Guest

Forever the diplomat Queen Elizabeth has had to entertain some of the world’s most hated world leaders on behalf of the British Government.

Vladimir Putin, Bashar-Al-Assad and Robert Mugabe were all invited to Buckingham Palace, but according to royal biographer Robert Hardman, it was Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu that she dreaded the most.

Ceaușescu and his wife, Elena, were invited on a State Visit in 1978 and in keeping with State Visit tradition, the Queen hosted a formal dinner at the palace.

“The press started to question the foreign secretary,” Hardman revealed in the new ITV documentary “Our Queen: Inside the Crown” with some asking “why are we inviting this monster to come to Britain?”

PA Images via Getty Images

In front of the cameras Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip remained pro. She met Ceaușescu at London’s Victoria train station where she joined him in an open-top carriage ride back to Buckingham. But behind the scenes, the Queen would avoid her guests at all costs.