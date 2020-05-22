‘Parent Trap’ Director Nancy Meyers Teases Cast Reunion

Nancy Meyers has something special in store for “Parent Trap” fans.

The director who brought the 1998 remake to life took to Instagram on Friday, teasing a potential reunion.

“I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week,” she captioned a throwback pic from the set. “#ItsGoingToBeFun.”

Meyers later added, “Not a sequel. Sorry!”

Star Lindsay Lohan also added fuel to the reunion rumours by retweeting an article that hinted at the exciting news.

The beloved Disney remake of the 1961 flick starred Lohan as both Hallie and Annie, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and the late Natasha Richardson.