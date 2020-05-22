‘Parent Trap’ Director Nancy Meyers Teases Cast Reunion

Nancy Meyers has something special in store for “Parent Trap” fans.
The director who brought the 1998 remake to life took to Instagram on Friday, teasing a potential reunion.
“I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week,” she captioned a throwback pic from the set. “#ItsGoingToBeFun.”
RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Offers Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Advice On How To Avoid Paparazzi In L.A.
Meyers later added, “Not a sequel. Sorry!”
Star Lindsay Lohan also added fuel to the reunion rumours by retweeting an article that hinted at the exciting news.
RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Says ‘Mean Girls 2’ Would Be An ‘Exciting Thing’
— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) May 22, 2020
The beloved Disney remake of the 1961 flick starred Lohan as both Hallie and Annie, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix and the late Natasha Richardson.