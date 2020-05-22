Kate Middleton Shows Off Some Photos Submitted As Part Of Her Hold Still Exhibit

After launching her photography project Hold Still with the National Portrait Gallery earlier this month, Kate Middleton is now sharing some of her favourites.

Through Kensington Palace’s Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge picked the standouts that captured the “spirit, mood, hopes and fears” of the time.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Turn Bingo Callers While Chatting With UK Care Workers

Some of the photos include a sweet little girl dressed up as a nurse, an elderly couple dancing together, a mail carrier and a child behind glass.

In a statement posted on Kensington Palace’s Instagram Stories, Kate said, “Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, a spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery and kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.”

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Important Message Amid Coronavirus Crisis To Mark Start Of Mental Health Awareness Week

People from all walks of life can submit their images to the Hold Still exhibition, which Kate will personally curate picking 100 pictures. The project will focus on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness.

The portraits will then feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all. A selection of images will also be shown across the U.K. later in the year. The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise.

Submissions can be made here up until June 18.