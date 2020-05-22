Dakota Johnson Looks Back At Childhood With Grandmother Tippi Hedren’s 14 Lions And Tigers

Dakota Johnson had an interesting childhood.

Not only did the star grow up with famous parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and grandparents, Tippi Hedren and Peter Griffith, but she also grew up in Hedren’s lion and tiger-filled backyard.

Dakota joined Graham Norton for a virtual interview for Friday’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” and opened up about visiting the “The Birds” star and her 14 tigers and lions.

“She has 13 or 14 lions and tigers,” Johnson told the host. “But there used to be like 60 cats. But now, there’s just a couple.”

“By the time I was born they were all in huge compounds and it was safer,” she explained. “It wasn’t as totally psycho as it was when they first started.”

Johnson appeared on the talk show to promote her latest film, “The High Note”.

“The High Note” will be available to stream on May 29.