Tom Hanks Offers Pandemic Graduates A Special Diploma Signed By Albert Einstein

Tom Hanks wants to acknowledge students completing their education in the middle of a global crisis.

Hanks announced on Friday that 2020 graduates will receive a special diploma signed by Hanks and the great Albert Einstein.

To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones! Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4llw7fPtxB — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 22, 2020

“Distinct labours in the face of the Great Pandemic. Successful completion of your education despite the hardships imposed bu the COVID-19 crisis,” the diploma reads. “You have displayed honour, dedication, wherewithal and good citizenship.”

“To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones!” Hanks tweeted. “Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx.”

Hanks also shared his high school yearbook photo from 1974 in honour of Skyline High School in Oakland, California.