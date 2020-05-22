Tom Hanks Offers Pandemic Graduates A Special Diploma Signed By Albert Einstein

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Tom Hanks. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Tom Hanks wants to acknowledge students completing their education in the middle of a global crisis.

Hanks announced on Friday that 2020 graduates will receive a special diploma signed by Hanks and the great Albert Einstein.

“Distinct labours in the face of the Great Pandemic. Successful completion of your education despite the hardships imposed bu the COVID-19 crisis,” the diploma reads. “You have displayed honour, dedication, wherewithal and good citizenship.”

“To all the Grads of 2020, you Chosen Ones!” Hanks tweeted. “Print this up on a sheepskin! Hanx.”

Hanks also shared his high school yearbook photo from 1974 in honour of Skyline High School in Oakland, California.

