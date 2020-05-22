Nicholas Hoult Would ‘Giggle A Lot’ During ‘The Great’ Sex Scenes

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning star in Hulu’s new series “The Great”, which was filled with laughing during filming, particularly during sex scenes.

The series focuses on Hoult as Peter III and Fanning as Catherine The Great. The couple tried to get pregnant many times, but for eight years were unable to produce an heir. Even Catherine’s eventual three children are widely regarded to not be fathered by Peter.

But that was not without trying, and those scenes Hoult said were hard to film without giggling.

“They’re very difficult to do because they are very, very funny, and just ridiculous. And already, you’re in a slightly uncomfortable position doing that. But then add the sprinkle of hilarity on top of that and it becomes, yeah, very difficult not to start giggling. And I giggle a lot. So that was trouble for me,” he told “The Big Ticket” podcast.

He added, “I would break and sometimes it would be because something happened that was funny within the scene. If I could have just held it on for like 20 milliseconds longer, it would’ve been a great take. But it just makes me go and then I’m like, ‘Right Elle, I can’t look at you for the next take, I’m afraid. So I’m just going to kind of slightly just look just left of your eyeball and now I’ll focus there and maybe then I won’t laugh so much.’”

It also didn’t help that showrunner Tony McNamara would bring some comedy to the bedroom.

“Tony writes these very offbeat sex scenes where the sex is perfunctory and happening… but there’s also all these outside elements kind of creeping in, whether it’s distracting Peter because there’s a bee and he got stung in the eye, or there’s these doctors prescribing things they have to try and do to make it more likely that she’ll conceive and things like that,” Hoult explained.

Apart from filming “The Great”, Hoult expressed that he hopes to join the next “X-Men” film that could possibly take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising his role as Beast.

“That was a fun evolution and that’s something that I’m always looking for is how a character changes. And I think there’s a lot more to explore with that character,” Hoult said. “So I’d be interested to know where they see it going next.”