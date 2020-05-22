Michael Jordan’s Daughter Says He Hasn’t ‘Paid Any Attention’ To ‘The Last Dance’ Reactions

Michael Jordan fans can’t seem to get enough of “The Last Dance” docuseries!

Ever since it premiered on ESPN last month, viewers have taken to social media to react to all of the best moments featuring the NBA legend, along with his former Chicago Bulls teammates like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

While most of the responses have been incredibly positive, Michael’s 27-year-old daughter, Jasmine Jordan, exclusively tells ET that her dad “hasn’t paid any attention” to what people are saying about it on social media, including “all the new memes/gifs being created.” In addition to Jasmine, Michael shares two sons, Jeffrey, 31, and Marcus, 29, with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, and 6-year-old twins Victoria and Isabel with Yvette Prieto, whom he married in 2013.

“We are all very happy to see how successful the doc has been and to see athletes, fans, new fans etcetera,” Jasmine says. “Obviously with the coronavirus, we all watched separately versus watching together, but we had a running group text thread.”

“We would talk about what was happening, laugh at seeing our younger selves in some of the episodes and ask my dad any questions we might’ve had,” she adds.

One person that was noticeably absent from the 10-part docuseries was Jasmine’s mother, Juanita. Jasmine tells ET that her mom was not in it “simply because she already lived it, of course.”

“The doc’s focus was on the team as a whole and their last season,” she said, referencing her dad’s sixth NBA championship with the Bulls in 1998. “My dad is a major focal point, obviously, but it still was about the team as a whole in their final run together, so that’s why she wasn’t in it.”

Jasmine shared similar sentiments about her mother’s absence from the doc during a Facebook Live chat with Essence earlier this week.

“At the end of the day, if you’d ask my mom, she lived it,” she said. “There’s no need to go down memory lane and bring up everything that has already happened when the proof is in the pudding.”

“She was at the championship. She was at the retirement ceremony,” she continued. “We saw her in her glory… so no, I don’t think there’s a need to rehash and go through it all. She already lived it.”

Although Jasmine was only 10 years old when her father played his final NBA game, she told the outlet she admires the authentic self her dad portrayed in “The Last Dance”, and the way he taught his children to carry themselves the same way.

“He’s always himself. No matter what… my father is always going to be true to who he is and mastering his craft,” she said. “He always trickled down and made sure to say, ‘Hey! You gotta be yourself, boo. You’ve gotta be authentic. You’ve gotta be genuine. Your power is within who you are and that’s something that can’t be taken away.'”

