An Official ‘Friends’ Cookbook Coming This Fall

PREMIUM -- FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, 'The One With All The Cheesecakes', (Season 7, epis. #711, aired 01/04/2001), 1994-2004, © Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Recipes inspired by “Friends” will soon be available for fans to indulge.

An official “Friends” cookbook, penned by chef Amanda Yee, is coming this fall.

The upcoming book will be full of “Friends” references along with beginner-level recipes to make readers feel like chef Monica Geller.

And hopefully, the recipes will serve more than one person, because remember, “Joey doesn’t share food!”

The book will be available later this year, right around the time the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion will take place. HBO Max confirmed stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer would come together to celebrate the series in what is an unscripted special. The project has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends: The Official Cookbook is available now for pre-order but will officially hit bookshelves on Sept. 22, which also marks the 26th anniversary of the show’s premiere.