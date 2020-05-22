Michael Buble Crowned Atop Of The Facebook Chart With Cookie Baking Video

Michael Buble was once known for corn on the cob, but know he is the King of Cookies.

Who would of thought oatmeal cookies could be a chart-topper? Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, earned a rare distinction after a 30-minute video of them baking cooked up 38.6 million views on Facebook in seven days.

The next closest video on Facebook’s chart clocked at 4.1 million views. Buble and Lopilato’s baking livestream also generated the most reactions with 480,000.

This week’s top 10 Facebook Live videos are as follows: