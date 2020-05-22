Bella Hadid Takes Advantage Of The Outdoors Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Bella Hadid is spending her coronavirus quarantine outdoors.

The model shared a series of photos to Instagram this week, including some sexy selfies, enjoying some wine in the sun and some fishing.

In one selfie, while soaking up some rays, Hadid showed off some major underboob in a tiny emerald green bikini.

And in a clip, Hadid’s pal teaches the 23-year-old stunner how to fish. The clip can be seen in the last slide below:

“Throw,” the voice off-camera says, “and release!”

“Oh! That was pretty good,” the friend added.

“Look we’re just flowing now,” Hadid laughed as she pulled in the line.

From the looks of her post, Hadid even got some grilling in while also enjoying wine on a patio.

Hadid is currently quarantined with her pregnant sister, Gigi Hadid, her mom Yolanda and Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik.