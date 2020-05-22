Prince George And Princess Charlotte Have Been Keeping Busy With Their Home Schooling

Like children around the world, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have moved to distance learning during the pandemic.

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, have been taking in their lessons from the family’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, a long way from Thomas’s school in Battersea, London.

During a Zoom call with veterans on VE Day, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed some of the lessons the kids have been working on including learning a new song.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Once Hid In A Bush To Get Away From An Unwanted Guest

“The school has set all the children a challenge and they’re currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song ‘We’ll Meet Again’… so it’s been really lovely having that playing every day,” Kate Middleton said.

She also noted how George has been learning about the Second World War in his lessons, adding, “George is just starting to learn about the Second World War. He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George could have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well.”

While on “This Morning” Kate continued to chat about the kids’ school work and how George is envious of Charlotte’s projects.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!” she quipped.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Is Quarantining Away From The Rest Of Her Family

Luckily next week is half-term break in the U.K. so the kids have it off. That is, if Prince William and Kate decide to. Last time over Easter, the royal parents didn’t tell their kids it was a break and had them keep working.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” Kate said while on “BBC Breakfast” with Prince William.

George and Charlotte are bound to catch on soon.