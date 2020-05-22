Quavo Graduates High School Over 10 Years Later

Migos member Quavo has finally graduated high school.

On Thursday, Quavo, 29, celebrated his graduation from Berkmar High School with a post and a song release.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020 We Lit 🔥 Now What College Should I Go To?” he wrote alongside pictures of him in his cap and gown.

Quavo was on the school’s basketball team but left high school to pursue music, however, he always made it a goal of his to finish.

“He went and completed something no one thought he would do, ” Offset wrote on Twitter. “I salute your commitment to proving people wrong.”

PROUD OF MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin TOO YAL HE WENT AND COMPLETED SOMETHING NO ONE THOUGHT HE WOULD DO I SALUTE YOUR COMMITMENT TO PROVING PEOPLE WRONG💯💯 LOVE YOU FOR EVER ‼️‼️‼️‼️ — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 22, 2020

Migos helped him celebrate with the release of “Need It”.

Congratulations!