Cole Sprouse Hilariously And Viciously Claps Back At ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Casey Cott

Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Cole Sprouse is dishing out sick burns in quarantine.

Sprouse’s “Riverdale” co-star Casey Cott made the mortal mistake of mocking Sprouse’s quarantine facial hair. Cott buried his co-star’s beard, but Sprouse disintegrated his co-star’s entire “Riverdale” run.

“Why does he keep itching his awful chin beard during this interview?” Cott asked in response to Sprouse’s recent interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“That hairy chin said more words in that interview than you did in the last 4 seasons,” Sprouse clapped back.

Oof.