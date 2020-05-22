Darby Sings About The ‘New Girl’ In Country Music Video

Darby is healing from heartbreak in the new music video for “New Girl”.

The country singer dropped the official music video for “New Girl” on Wednesday. Darby later caught up with CMT to dish on how the shoot came together and what inspired the song.

“I remember walking in and almost peeing my pants when I saw the pink wall and table. Oh, also the mannequin and I became really good friends, his name is Chad,” Darby teased. “I felt like a Barbie the whole day and I thought I was in a dream because I am literally living out my dream. Super surreal. Super awesome.”

“The video brings the song to life almost in the opposite way, ’cause there’s like no actual people in it HAHA. But, I think it’s an abstract way of showing how some people in your life are for a season and will have a temporary relationship with you,” she added. “You have to take that, learn from it, and move on. I think the mannequins actually make the song come to life.”

Darby hopes listeners coping with their own heartbreak can take something away from the song.

“I hope people will take away that it’s okay to be hurting when you are going through heartbreak,” she shared. “It sounds so cliché but SERIOUSLY! It’s what you do with the hurt that can be turned into art and that can help you heal!”