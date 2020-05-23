Jimmy Fallon Has A TikTok Dance Battle With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has all the right moves.

To promote the new season of her competition series “World of Dance”, Lopez made a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show” on Friday, where she competed in a TikTok-inspired dance challenge with host Jimmy Fallon.

The premise: after watching a popular TikTok dance move demonstrated by TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, they each then replicate that move as well as possible.

“I’m gonna go down in flames in front of my kids. It’s fine,” JLo jokes. “They’re like, ‘Mom, don’t embarrass us!'”

Fallon, however, brags, “I’m kind of known for my dancing so it’s gonna be easy for me I think.”

In addition to dancing, Lopez also chats with Fallon about completing her upcoming film "Marry Me" via Zoom.

In addition, she discusses some of the changes that viewers can expect to see on the new season of “World of Dance” when it debuts on Tuesday, May 26. Watch: