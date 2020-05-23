Fans Can’t Recognize Khloe Kardashian After She Debuts New Look

Khloe Kardashian showed off some new photos to her 111 million Instagram followers on Friday, and fans were blown away.

In addition to a new darker hair colour, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 35, looks nearly unrecognizable.

RELATED: Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Share Their Hair Washing Secrets

“Location: under b***hes skiiiinnnnn 💋,” Kardashian wrote in the caption accompanying the series of photos, tagging hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham, and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the new look.

Kardashian’s friends and family responded by gushing over her stunning new look, including comments from mom Kris Jenner and ex Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian’s fans, however, reacted with surprise, admitting she appeared unrecognizable in the new pics.

I refuse to believe those pictures are khloe kardashian. — maddy ✨ (@maddemp) May 23, 2020

Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in pic.twitter.com/fpSmwxFGLA — 🌙 (@nhc_xx) May 22, 2020

Khloe Kardashian looks soooo different it’s insane — Carleigh 🦋 (@carleighxo97) May 23, 2020

who is khloe kardashian trying to fool pic.twitter.com/uG4QReL7fZ — 𝐬🥂 (@ARlSLOVER) May 22, 2020

khloe kardashian has a new face in every selfie it's quite interesting — Larha (@larhaa_) May 23, 2020