Fans Can’t Recognize Khloe Kardashian After She Debuts New Look

By Brent Furdyk.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram / Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian showed off some new photos to her 111 million Instagram followers on Friday, and fans were blown away.

In addition to a new darker hair colour, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 35, looks nearly unrecognizable.

“Location: under b***hes skiiiinnnnn 💋,” Kardashian wrote in the caption accompanying the series of photos, tagging hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham, and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the new look.

Kardashian’s friends and family responded by gushing over her stunning new look, including comments from mom Kris Jenner and ex Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian’s fans, however, reacted with surprise, admitting she appeared unrecognizable in the new pics.

