Khloe Kardashian Claps Back Hilariously After Fan Asks Why She Looks ‘So Different’

Khloe Kardashian showed off some new photos to her 111 million Instagram followers last week, and fans were blown away.

In addition to a new darker hair colour, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 35, looks nearly unrecognizable.

RELATED: Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Share Their Hair Washing Secrets

“Location: under b***hes skiiiinnnnn 💋,” Kardashian wrote in the caption accompanying the series of photos, tagging hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham, and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the new look.

Kardashian’s friends and family responded by gushing over her stunning new look, including comments from mom Kris Jenner and ex Tristan Thompson, who called her a “Baddie,” adding that he’s “all in for the caption.”

Kardashian’s fans, however, reacted with surprise, admitting she appeared unrecognizable in the new pics.

I refuse to believe those pictures are khloe kardashian. — maddy ✨ (@maddemp) May 23, 2020

Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in pic.twitter.com/fpSmwxFGLA — 🌙 (@nhc_xx) May 22, 2020

Khloe Kardashian looks soooo different it’s insane — Carleigh 🦋 (@carleighxo97) May 23, 2020

who is khloe kardashian trying to fool pic.twitter.com/uG4QReL7fZ — 𝐬| BLACK LIVES MATTER (@ARlSLOVER) May 22, 2020

khloe kardashian has a new face in every selfie it's quite interesting — Larha (@larhaa_) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

While Kardashian didn’t respond to all that fan feedback, a week later she shared some new photos on Instagram, continuing to showcase her striking new look.

Her followers continued to ask what was up. “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” asked one commenter, with that question receiving a hilarious Kardashian clapback.

“From my weekly face transplant clearly,” she wrote.