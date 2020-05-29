Khloe Kardashian Claps Back Hilariously After Fan Asks Why She Looks ‘So Different’

By Brent Furdyk.

Khloe Kardashian showed off some new photos to her 111 million Instagram followers last week, and fans were blown away.

In addition to a new darker hair colour, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 35, looks nearly unrecognizable.

“Location: under b***hes skiiiinnnnn 💋,” Kardashian wrote in the caption accompanying the series of photos, tagging hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham, and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the new look.

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

Kardashian’s friends and family responded by gushing over her stunning new look, including comments from mom Kris Jenner and ex Tristan Thompson, who called her a “Baddie,” adding that he’s “all in for the caption.”

Kardashian’s fans, however, reacted with surprise, admitting she appeared unrecognizable in the new pics.

While Kardashian didn’t respond to all that fan feedback, a week later she shared some new photos on Instagram, continuing to showcase her striking new look.

The Mondayest Thursday ever 🤪

Her followers continued to ask what was up. “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” asked one commenter, with that question receiving a hilarious Kardashian clapback.

“From my weekly face transplant clearly,” she wrote.

 

