An Australian Student Used A ‘Distant Connection’ To Receive A Video Message From Chris Hemsworth

Students at Immanuel College in Adelaide, Australia, received a special message from Chris Hemsworth, thanks to the ingenuity of one student.

According to the school’s principal, Kevin Richardson, that student had a “distant connection” to the “Thor” star, and worked it.

“They made contact and it was a long shot, but it was very generous of Chris to support and encourage our Year 12s in this challenging year,” he told The Advertiser (via The Daily Mail).

“It was very special and a tremendous surprise to everyone,” he added.

In a video shared on the school’s Facebook page, students react with surprised cheers when they received the brief video message from Hemsworth, 36, celebrating the new hoodies (or, in Aussie parlance, “jumpers”) for the graduating class of 2020.

“Hey there, guys. I just wanted to give a big shout-out to all the Year 12 students at Immanuel College 2020,” says Hemsworth in the video.

“Enjoy the jumper designed by your prefects, enjoy the year, have fun, see you soon,” he added.