Henry Winkler appeared on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, and had some memorabilia to share.

Prompted by host Jimmy Fallon asking him to confirm that he likes to hang onto a keepsake from every set he’s worked on, Winkler had some stuff to show off.

“I’m a hoarder,” Winkler joked before displaying the leather motorcycle jacket he wore in the 1974 film “The Lords of Flatbush”, in which he and co-star Sylvester Stallone played members of a Brooklyn street gang.

Fallon was wildly impressed, but that was just the warmup for his next piece of iconic clothing: the leather jacket he wore when playing The Fonz in “Happy Days”.

“Oh my god!” declared Fallon excitedly. “Is that The Fonz’s jacket?”

As Winkler explained, “they made five and they put them under lock and key, and I got one of them.”

In addition, Winkler also displayed the jacket he wore in the 1982 comedy “Night Shift”, and another jacket that he bought at a high-end Beverly Hills boutique, which led him to meet his wife Stacey.

Fans were just as impressed by Winkler’s wardrobe as Fallon was, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The Fonz has morphed into Mark Twain.

Because, you know, 2020. ¯_(ツ)_/¯#HenryWinkler pic.twitter.com/WNh9608h5Y — Roben Farzad 🎙️ (@robenfarzad) May 23, 2020

Henry Winkler showing us his jackets is gold. .@hwinkler4real is a national treasure. https://t.co/p39Ix98oy0 — Michael Wolf (@michaelwolf) May 23, 2020