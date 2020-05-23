Hilary Duff Shuts Down Bizarre Child Trafficking Rumour: ‘This Is Actually Disgusting’

Hilary Duff is refuting a weird rumour that has been making its way through the internet and led her name to trend on Twitter.

According to Meaww, some weird allegations — apparently linked to the right-wing Qanon conspiracy theory — featured a photo she allegedly posted on Instagram Story several years ago.

In a Twitter thread, the user posted screenshots that supposedly featured her son Luca “completely nude” with “white markings all over his body.”

This Twitter user then claimed that Duff was attempting to “sell” her child, writing, “It was clearly a message to the devils of the elites that her son is for sale. There is no other explanation.”

On Saturday, Duff responded. “Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby,” she wrote.

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the “Younger” star’s fans have likewise been responding to the bizarre claim.

Hilary Duff is trending because QAnon folks decided she's a sex trafficking Satanist based on some old picture. Every so often they just decide some celebrity is a sex trafficking Satanist. It's like they have a potluck and throw names in a hat for who to harass for a few days. — Mike "Wear a Mask" Rothschild (@rothschildmd) May 23, 2020

looking through the hilary duff trend, the way people will literally believe any damn thing they read from randos on the internet. i am literally begging y'all to please do better. pic.twitter.com/g5kwbvlSnd — Luigi M. (@LuigiM227) May 23, 2020

QAnon's latest celebrity they're randomly accusing child trafficking is Hilary Duff, based on a 2017 Instagram post. Her name's trending on Twitter. When you search her name on YouTube, you get a video from "Q News Corner." Standard algorithm hacking of Twitter and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/R6Y4KSXKU9 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 23, 2020

if i ever find who started this gross ass rumour about Hilary Duff… the internet is disgusting, imagine trying to get CPS involved on an innocent woman because you’re bored and want to have a viral tweet. you’re all scumbags i stg pic.twitter.com/AlGTWt3S0l — 𝚕𝚎𝚠𝚒𝚜 (@BonFaggetit) May 23, 2020

me on my way to leave Twitter after seeing people accusing Hilary Duff of sex trafficking: pic.twitter.com/Fv6DZPyhkv — 𝐌 𝐒 𝐘⁷︎ (@msyyy7) May 23, 2020