Hilary Duff Shuts Down Bizarre Child Trafficking Rumour: ‘This Is Actually Disgusting’

By Brent Furdyk.

Hilary Duff is refuting a weird rumour that has been making its way through the internet and led her name to trend on Twitter.

According to Meaww, some weird allegations — apparently linked to the right-wing Qanon conspiracy theory — featured a photo she allegedly posted on Instagram Story several years ago.

In a Twitter thread, the user posted screenshots that supposedly featured her son Luca “completely nude” with “white markings all over his body.”

This Twitter user then claimed that Duff was attempting to “sell” her child, writing, “It was clearly a message to the devils of the elites that her son is for sale. There is no other explanation.”

On Saturday, Duff responded. “Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the “Younger” star’s fans have likewise been responding to the bizarre claim.

