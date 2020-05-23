Frisky Kris Jenner Shares TMI Revelation That She’s ‘Always In The Mood’

The fire has not gone out for Kris Jenner.

In a bonus clip from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the 64-year-old “momager” is seen meeting pal Faye Resnick, and opens up in a candid chat about her raging libido.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me,” Jenner admits. “Because I’m always in the mood.”

“You’re such a bad girl! I’m so happy for you,” responds Fesnick, best known for writing a tell-all book about Nicole Brown Simpson in the midst of the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

“I don’t know what’s happening but I don’t think it’s normal,” Jenner admits.

Resnick, however, shuts that down. “Corey is the luckiest man in the world!” she says of Jenner’s beau, Corey Gamble, 39.

“My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones,” Kris adds in a confessional. “So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she’ll be the one to understand.”

Despite Resnick’s assurances, Jenner finds her constant urges to be worrisome. “Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you’re supposed to not be ‘in the mood,'” she says.

“No, that’s not true,” Resnick fires back. “Supposedly, this is the time of our lives that everything happens for us. These older people are having a ball, literally!”