Johnny Depp Revisits Painting He Started 14 Years Ago

Johnny Depp is making another appearance on Instagram, marking the seventh post he’s issued since joining the social media platform last month.

In his latest, the “Pirate of the Caribbean” star, 56, shares a photo of a painting, featuring a bottle of wine sitting atop a table in front of a rustic stone wall.

“It’s odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack,” he writes in the caption.

“And for far too long, these earlier interests or passions sadly fall by the wayside and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarder’s crawlspace in the brain cloaked in heaps of the other things that my skull had no room for…until recently,” he continues, sharing the backstory behind the art.

“I found this painting, which I had started in 2006 … for 14 years I’d never touched the painting — the occasional glance, at best,” he adds. “Yet it somehow always lingered in my mind, this piece of unfinished business.”

He concludes on a philosophical note. “Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away,” writes Depp. “I will keep you apprised of the progress! All Love, JD.”

Depp last posted on Instagram two weeks ago, when he shared a video of himself playing guitar in what appears to be a cavernous cellar. Watch: