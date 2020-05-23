Jay Leno Takes Elon Musk For A Spin In Tesla Cybertruck

Jay Leno is back with a new season of his auto-themed CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage”, and a clip from an upcoming episode finds the former “Tonight Show” host hitting the road with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the prototype of the new Tesla Cybertruck.

The tank-like vehicle, which looks a bit like the Batmobile in the “Dark Knight” trilogy, isn’t slated to go into production until next year.

As Musk tells Leno, the Cybertruck will feature a windshield and windows made from “armoured glass,” while the stainless steel door panels are “so tough that it’s bulletproof to a handgun.”

Asked why he felt it was important to make the car impervious to bullets, Musk offers an interesting answer.

“It’s just bada**. Super cool… do you want your truck to be bulletproof or not?” he explains.

“You never know. When the apocalypse comes, you’ll be glad it’s bulletproof,” says Musk, adding with a laugh, “We’re a leader in apocalypse technology.”

The full episode will air Wednesday, May 27.