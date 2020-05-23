Jennifer Lopez Explains Who The Mysterious Man In Her Viral Gym Selfie Really Is

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight on the mysterious man in the background of her viral gym selfie.

The entertainer made a virtual appearance on Friday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she explained that the background in her pic was just a random image she used.

“That was a Zoom!” she clarified, adding that she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez “didn’t have a gym in the house.” “So we just got a bunch of, like, we got a bench and a few weights, and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsal, which I always did in the house.”

Fallon then chimed in, saying, “There’s a man behind you like this!” as he covered his mouth.

“Yeah, I don’t know what he was doing,” replied Lopez with a laugh. “If he was sneezing or coughing…It was some real estate guy that Alex was on Zoom with. I don’t know. But we’ve been working out a lot.”

Aside from staying fit, even in quarantine Lopez has a lot going on, including “World of Dance” and being in post-production on her upcoming film, “Marry Me”.

“We filmed a scene at the house, a pickup scene. Yes, through Zoom,” she shared. “It was crazy. It was not the ideal way to make films. You don’t want to do it. But I was here and Maluma was in Colombia, and we were doing this pickup scene that we had to do. And it was like 30 people on Zoom watching and, like, the kids helping with the slate.”

Additionally, during her appearance on the late-night talk show, she and Fallon also played a game of “Watch-It-Once TikTok Challenge.” The game included taking turns trying to perfect popular TikTok dances after watching them just one time. Lopez, naturally, was a pro.

ET spoke with Lopez earlier this month, where she shared new details about her and Rodriguez’s wedding plans, which were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about how her and the former MLB star’s first dance would look like, she said it would be “a big production.”

“Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort,” Lopez teased to ET’s Keltie Knight, jokingly adding that she’s going to have fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough come out, too. “I don’t know what it will be yet.”

Watch the video below to hear more.

