Jason Aldean’s Son Has The Sweetest Response To The Candy Challenge

Jason Aldean’s son is the latest celebrity child to take part in the Candy Challenge.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, shared a video of Memphis where she places a treat in front of him, leaves the room and tests him to see if he will listen and not eat it.

While placing a doughnut in front of Memphis, 2, you can hear Brittany tell him, “Hold on, Mommy’s gonna go to the bathroom real quick. When I come back you can touch it, okay? Don’t eat it.”

Memphis touches the donut, takes one sprinkle, but does not eat it. He only starts to eat the donut once Brittany is back in the room.

“Would Dada like some?” he sweetly offers Aldean who is standing mostly out of shot.

Other celeb kids to successfully take part in the Candy Challenge include Kylie Jenner, Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s daughter didn’t pass.